English Football League results
English Football League play-off results on Sunday:
Championship
Semi-final first leg
Huddersfield 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0
Played Saturday
Semi-final first leg
Fulham 1 Reading 1
League Two
Semi-final first leg
Blackpool 3 Luton 2
Carlisle 3 Exeter 3
