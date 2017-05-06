English Football League table
English Football League table after Saturday’s matches, the final day of the regular League Two season (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
League Two
Portsmouth 46 26 9 11 79 40 87 — champions
Plymouth 46 26 9 11 71 46 87 — promoted
Doncaster 46 25 10 11 85 55 85 — promoted
————————————-
Luton 46 20 17 9 70 43 77
Exeter 46 21 8 17 75 56 71
Carlisle 46 18 17 11 69 68 71
Blackpool 46 18 16 12 69 46 70
————————————-
Colchester 46 19 12 15 67 57 69
Wycombe 46 19 12 15 58 53 69
Stevenage 46 20 7 19 67 63 67
Cambridge 46 19 9 18 58 50 66
Mansfield 46 17 15 14 54 50 66
Accrington 46 17 14 15 59 56 65
Grimsby 46 17 11 18 59 63 62
Barnet 46 14 15 17 57 64 57
Notts County 46 16 8 22 54 76 56
Crewe 46 14 13 19 58 67 55
Morecambe 46 14 10 22 53 73 52
Crawley 46 13 12 21 53 71 51
Yeovil 46 11 17 18 49 64 50
Cheltenham 46 12 14 20 49 69 50
Newport 46 12 12 22 51 73 48
————————————-
Hartlepool 46 11 13 22 54 75 46 — relegated
Leyton Orient 46 10 6 30 47 87 36 — relegated
Note: Top three automatically promoted; fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh into promotion play-offs, bottom two relegated.
