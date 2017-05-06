Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

English Premier League results

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Manchester City 5 (Silva 2, Kompany 49, De Bruyne 59, Sterling 82, Otamendi 90+3) Crystal Palace 0

Played Friday

West Ham 1 (Lanzini 65) Tottenham 0

Playing later (1400 GMT unless stated)

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Bournemouth v Stoke, Burnley v West Brom, Hull v Sunderland, Leicester v Watford, Swansea v Everton (1630 GMT)

Playing Sunday

Arsenal v Manchester United (1500 GMT), Liverpool v Southampton (1230 GMT)

Playing Monday

Chelsea v Middlesbrough (1900 GMT)

The post English Premier League results appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.