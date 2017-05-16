Pages Navigation Menu

English Premier League results

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Sports

English Premier League result on Tuesday:

Arsenal 2 (Sanchez 72, 81) Sunderland 0

Playing later (1900GMT):

Manchester City v West Brom

Playing Wednesday (1845GMT):

Southampton v Manchester United

Playing Thursday (1845GMT):

Leicester v Tottenham

Played Monday:

Chelsea 4 (Terry 22, Azpilicueta 36, Batshuayi 49, Fabregas 88) Watford 3 (Capoue 24, Janmaat 51, Okaka 74)

