English Premier League results

English Premier League result on Tuesday:

Arsenal 2 (Sanchez 72, 81) Sunderland 0

Playing later (1900GMT):

Manchester City v West Brom

Playing Wednesday (1845GMT):

Southampton v Manchester United

Playing Thursday (1845GMT):

Leicester v Tottenham

Played Monday:

Chelsea 4 (Terry 22, Azpilicueta 36, Batshuayi 49, Fabregas 88) Watford 3 (Capoue 24, Janmaat 51, Okaka 74)

