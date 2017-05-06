English Premier League table
English Premier League table after Saturday’s early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Chelsea 34 26 3 5 72 29 81
Tottenham 35 23 8 4 71 23 77
Man City 35 20 9 6 70 37 69
Liverpool 35 20 9 6 71 42 69
————————————-
Man Utd 34 17 14 3 51 25 65
Arsenal 33 18 6 9 64 42 60
Everton 35 16 10 9 60 40 58
————————————-
West Brom 34 12 8 14 39 43 44
West Ham 36 11 9 16 45 59 42
Southampton 33 11 8 14 39 44 41
Bournemouth 35 11 8 16 50 63 41
Leicester 34 11 7 16 42 54 40
Stoke 35 10 10 15 37 50 40
Watford 34 11 7 16 37 55 40
Burnley 35 11 6 18 35 49 39
Crystal Palace 36 11 5 20 46 61 38
Hull 35 9 7 19 36 67 34
————————————-
Swansea 35 9 5 21 40 69 32
Middlesbrough 35 5 13 17 26 45 28
Sunderland 34 5 6 23 26 60 21 — relegated
Note: top four qualify for Champions League; teams finishing fifth to seventh qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated to Championship
The post English Premier League table appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!