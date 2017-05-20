Pages Navigation Menu

English Premiership results – collated

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Collated English Premiership results on Saturday:

Semi-finals

Exeter 18 Saracens 16

Wasps 21 Leicester 20

Final

May 27

Exeter v Wasps

At Twickenham (1330 GMT)

