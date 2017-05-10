Pages Navigation Menu

Eni profit jumps as oil prices rebound – MarketWatch

Eni profit jumps as oil prices rebound
MarketWatch
MILAN–Eni SpA's (ENI.MI) profit more than tripled in the first quarter as the Italian oil company, like its larger peers, benefited from a surge in the price of crude. Adjusted operating profit, which strips out one-time items such as asset sales
Eni confirms full-year targets after best quarter in two yearsReuters Africa
Oil price recovery drives Eni to beat Q1 forecastsFinancial Times

