Eni profit jumps as oil prices rebound – MarketWatch
Naija247news
Eni profit jumps as oil prices rebound
MarketWatch
MILAN–Eni SpA's (ENI.MI) profit more than tripled in the first quarter as the Italian oil company, like its larger peers, benefited from a surge in the price of crude. Adjusted operating profit, which strips out one-time items such as asset sales …
