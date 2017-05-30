Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Eniola Badmus bares cleavage in sexy outfit – TheNewsGuru

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

Eniola Badmus bares cleavage in sexy outfit
TheNewsGuru
Eniola Badmus became a major hit in the blockbuster movie ''Jenifa' as the 'Gbogbo Big Girls', where she played the role of a madame who rented out girls on campus to big men. Since then she has continued to wow her fans with her amazing role …
Actress Eniola Badmus Shares Photos Of Her Wearing Short Gown Breaks Internet (Photos+Video)Nigeria Today

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.