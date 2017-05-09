Ennerdale protests: tensions still high – iAfrica.com
|
iAfrica.com
|
Ennerdale protests: tensions still high
iAfrica.com
Reports of looting of foreign-owned shops and damage to private property emerging have emerged from Ennerdale where residents have placed the Johannesburg suburb on lockdown since earlier this morning to protest to demand housing in the area.
Protesters over lack of jobs, houses clash with South African police
50 confirmed arrests in Eldorado Park following looting
Rioters and police clash in Johannesburg protest
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!