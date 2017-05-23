Enraged youths attack filling stations over marketers’ strike – Daily Trust
Enraged youths attack filling stations over marketers' strike
Some youths suspected to be political thugs today descended on some filling stations in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state capital, destroying properties worth millions of naira in protest against the continued strike of fuel marketers. Fuel marketers in the state …
Ekiti fuel crisis: Youths protest over 'marketers' refusal' to supply petrol
Youths destroy filling stations in Ekiti State. Read more……
