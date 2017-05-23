Pages Navigation Menu

Enraged youths attack filling stations over marketers’ strike – Daily Trust

Daily Trust

Enraged youths attack filling stations over marketers' strike
Daily Trust
Some youths suspected to be political thugs today descended on some filling stations in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state capital, destroying properties worth millions of naira in protest against the continued strike of fuel marketers. Fuel marketers in the state
