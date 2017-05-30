Enrique blames Messi, Neymar for failed La Liga title bid

Luis Enrique reportedly blames Lionel Messi and Neymar for Barcelona not winning La Liga.

Enrique has left the Nou Camp after beating Alaves in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday.

His departure was announced in March but despite ending the season on a high, the campaign was a disappointing one after losing the La Liga title to Real Madrid.

Messi and Neymar both scored against Alaves but reports in Spain suggest the duo were behind Enrique’s decision to call it a day.

Diario Gol report the superstar duo told senior club figures a new manager should be brought in.

A number of other Barca players are said to have shared their view and Enrique felt it would have been a more successful season, had he had his players’ backing.

It is even suggested some players felt Enrique should have lost his job after defeat to Real Sociedad in January 2015.

The post Enrique blames Messi, Neymar for failed La Liga title bid appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

