Entertainment panache at Bovi Man on Fire

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

After an unavoidable two years break, popular actor cum stand-up comedian, Bovi, held his annual one-man comedy concert, tagged Bovi Man on Fire last Friday, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos. The show which attracted the attendance of high profile socialites, political dignitaries, entertainment celebrities and top media personalities among others, was an evening of fun extraordinaire with Bovi taking the center stage, making comedic satires of trending socio-political and economic issues.

Ushered in by Basket Mouth to herald Bovi’s grand entry, RMD banked on the rare opportunity to bask in the euphoria of his privileged youthful glory. While he gracefully sauntered in on stage like a teenager in his prime, out of sheer jealousy, Basket Mouth advised RMD to proceed with the responsibility he had been saddled with for the night and quit seducing women in the audience with his youthful appearance even though they all are aware he is of age. Responding to Basket Mouth, RMD boasted of being divinely privileged to look youthful and he was going to revel and shine in the moments before nature takes its toll on him. While rendering a passionate and tears inducing speech, RMD called up man of the night, Bovi, to the stage to do his thing.

In a graceful and unique manner hardly seen of any comedian, Bovi hilariously cracked jokes about trending, current socio-economic and political issues, from Banky W’s erroneous spelling of the word ‘Marry’ in his graphic proposal to Adesua Etomi, to creating an ambience of extraordinary entertainment spectacle for about an hour. In a targeted effort at giving his fans and guests satisfaction for their money, Bovi went as far as exploiting his wife and children to crack funny jokes. At a point during his performance, he left the stage to meet his wife in the audience all to prove a point on one of his jokes.

