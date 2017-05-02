Entry-level Social Media Executives at Tedikom Wireless
Tedikom Wireless, is recruiting to fill the position of: Social Media Executive. The position is located in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Interested candidates should possess minimum of OND qualification in any field.
