Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Enugu DISCO expresses commitment to enjoyable customer experience, sets up 24/7 call center – WorldStage

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Enugu DISCO expresses commitment to enjoyable customer experience, sets up 24/7 call center
WorldStage
In line with its strategy towards ensuring that its customers' experience quality and timely service delivery, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has formally commissioned its 24/7 Call Center. The facility, which is staffed with

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.