Enugu Rangers rescue late point in six-goal thriller – ESPN FC

Enugu Rangers rescue late point in six-goal thriller
Enugu Rangers threw away a two-goal lead against Gombe United in a thrilling league game, with the reigning champions rescuing a point late on. Obinna Nwobodo and Austine Oladapo scored a brace each in a thrilling rescheduled contest at the Pantami …
