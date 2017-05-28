Enugu: The Ugwuanyi lesson in rural development – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
Enugu: The Ugwuanyi lesson in rural development
Nigeria Today
The two-year development trajectory of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi's administration in Enugu State signposts a clear and systematic departure from the past when most major achievements were concentrated in the urban areas. Do you need a world class …
Children's Parliament thank Governor Ugwuanyi.
Ugwuanyi IPAC hails Enugu Governor on peace and infrastructural development
Mid-term: IPAC hails Ugwuanyi on good governance
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!