Enyeama set for Lille exit
V I N C E N T ENYEAMA looks destined to leave Lille at the end of the season after manager Marcelo Bielsa claimed he does not fit into his plans. The 34-yearold will play no part for the French topflight side for the rest of the season after rupturing his knee against Rennes. And […]
