Enyimba FC add two new players to bolster squad

Enyimba FC have completed the signings of midfielders Lordson Ichull and Koffi Franco Atchou.

Former Nigeria under-23 international Ichull joins on a two-year contract from Nassarawa United, and will wear the no. 31 jersey. Togo international Franco has earned four caps for the Sparrowhawks, and joins from Malian side Stade de Malien. He will wear the no. 30 jersey.

Both transfers have been entered into the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Domestic TMS, and all registrations have been completed.

Technical Adviser Gbenga Ogunbote declared himself pleased with the signings.

“I want to believe the two of them are a plus to the team,” he said.

“You know, we need creativity in our game. With these [two] players, we should be able to achieve our targets.”

Both players have joined up with the squad, and are in contention for selection for Tuesday’s Abia State FA Cup semi-final.

The post Enyimba FC add two new players to bolster squad appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

