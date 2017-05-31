Epe kidnap: Police arrest three suspected kidnappers

By Evelyn Usman

Three suspected members of the kidnap gang that stormed Lagos Model College, Igbonla , Epe, abducting six Senior Secondary School students , last Thursday, have been arrested by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team.

The suspects, were arrested in Benin , Edo state capital , Tuesday night

details later…

