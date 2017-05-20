Epe to become industrial hub, tourists destination, says Ambode

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has said that the massive infrastructure and physical renewal efforts by his administration are geared towards making Epe the industrial hub and world-class destination for tourists.

Speaking at the commissioning of the first phase of the construction of network of roads in Epe, Ambode said that at the inception of his administration he promised to address infrastructural deficit across the state especially in rural areas.

Also, he stopped over in Ogudu to commission a network of roads too, stating that it is all aimed at reducing travel time and ensure that taxes are judiciously used for the good of all.

According to the governor, the plan is to open up Epe town to local and international investors who would be keen to take advantage of the ongoing transformation of Ibeju-Lekki axis as it is being turned into an industrial hub.

He further said that the Epe Marina project, which is at the settlement stage, when completed, would turn Epe into a world-class destination for tourists and adventure seekers.

The governor also talked about plans to enter into a Public Private Partnership arrangement for an eight-lane road dualisation of the Ikorodu-Agbowa-Itoikin-Ijebu-Ode and Itoikin Epe projects, which will provide viable alternative routes to the expressway, thereby witnessing increased vehicular movements resulting from industrial activities at the Lekki Free Trade Zone.

The Chairman of the Community Development Committee (CDC), Alhaji Yinka Tobun, said Epe people couldn’t thank Ambode enough for transforming the town from a rustic community to a bubbling, commercial city.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

