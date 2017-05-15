Episode 12 of Professor Johnbull’s 3rd Season is Here | Watch “Life Jacket” on BN TV – BellaNaija
Episode 12 of Professor Johnbull's 3rd Season is Here | Watch “Life Jacket” on BN TV
In the new episode of Professor Johnbull titled Life Jacket, the scenes in this episode will draw the emotions of viewers as they behold the inhuman treatment house maids and other domestic servants are subjected to. Most domestic hands have turned to …
