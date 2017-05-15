Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Episode 12 of Professor Johnbull’s 3rd Season is Here | Watch “Life Jacket” on BN TV – BellaNaija

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

Episode 12 of Professor Johnbull's 3rd Season is Here | Watch “Life Jacket” on BN TV
BellaNaija
In the new episode of Professor Johnbull titled Life Jacket, the scenes in this episode will draw the emotions of viewers as they behold the inhuman treatment house maids and other domestic servants are subjected to. Most domestic hands have turned to

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.