EPL: Arsenal miss out on Champions League spot, Liverpool join Man City

Arsenal failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 20 years in spite of winning on the final day of the 2016/2017 English Premier League. The Gunners began the day on Sunday a point behind fourth-place Liverpool and were on course to displace the Reds when they took an eighth-minute lead against Everton before winning 3-1. But Liverpool, needing a win to ensure fourth, broke Middlesbrough’s resistance just before the break, and won 3-0 at Anfield.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

