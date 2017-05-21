EPL: Arsenal miss out on Champions League spot, Liverpool join Man City

Arsenal failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 20 years in spite of winning on the final day of the 2016/2017 English Premier League.

The Gunners began the day on Sunday a point behind fourth-place Liverpool and were on course to displace the Reds when they took an eighth-minute lead against Everton before winning 3-1.

But Liverpool, needing a win to ensure fourth, broke Middlesbrough’s resistance just before the break, and won 3-0 at Anfield.

Newsmen report that Manchester City claimed third with a very easy 5-0 win at Watford to maintain third place.

Arsenal’s remarkable run of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League in 19 consecutive seasons came to its widely anticipated end on Sunday.

Hope had grown among the home support when Hector Bellerin gave them an early lead and news was that Liverpool were struggling against the relegated Middlesbrough.

But in first-half stoppage time, Georginio Wijnaldum enlivened Anfield with a stunning strike, and Jurgen Klopp’s men eventually ran out comfortable winners.

“It is annoying but we had a spell during the season that was difficult and it was difficult for me in my personal situation.

“We were playing in a hostile environment. The players came back stronger in the last two months and I’m very proud of them for doing that,’’ Arsenal’s manager Arsene Wenger said in the end.

Liverpool will be playing in the Champions League for the first time since the 2014-15 season, and truly deserved this on the basis of the effort.

Liverpool suffered from early nerves at Anfield before Wijnaldum’s opener on the stroke of half-time eased the tension.

Philippe Coutinho added a second after the break with a free-kick, and Adam Lallana slotted in to make it 3-0.

“We’ve had bigger games, but this was the game of the season though.

“We had this pressure but we are Liverpool and have to deliver.

“Everyone knows where we missed out on points, but we will improve. A club like Liverpool needs to be in the Champions League.

“However, I’m proud of the players. We work a lot. We are closer together. We have to build together,’’ Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s manager, said in reaction.

Manchester City on their part sealed third spot and automatic qualification for the Champions League group stage with an emphatic 5-0 win at Watford.

Pep Guardiola’s side required only a point to secure a top-four place, but instead of sitting back went about dismantling their opponents.

Sergio Aguero scored twice, after Vincent Kompany’s opener, with Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus also getting on the scoresheet.

“We were under a lot of pressure. Congratulations to Chelsea and to Tottenham, but we are so glad to be third.

“It is not a club with history of playing in Europe like Manchester United or Arsenal. But now we are there five or six years and now we can try to close the gap on the elite.

The best teams in Europe will be at the Etihad Stadium next season. I don’t know what we need to add.

“This is one of the best groups I have ever trained —- they never gave up. It was a pleasure to be with them.”

NAN reports that Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City and Liverpool, in that order, picked the Champions League spots in England, while Hull, Middlesbrough and Sunderland were relegated.

The Full Results:

Arsenal 3-1 Everton

Liverpool 3-0 Middlesbrough

Burnley 1-2 West Ham

Chelsea 5-1 Sunderland

Hull 1-7 Tottenham

Leicester 1-1 Bournemouth

Manchester United 2-0 Crystal Palace

Southampton 0-1 Stoke

Swansea 2-1 West Brom

Watford 0-5 Manchester City

The post EPL: Arsenal miss out on Champions League spot, Liverpool join Man City appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

