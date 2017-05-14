Pages Navigation Menu

EPL : Hull City complete relegated clubs’ line-up

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Football, Sports

Hull City Football Club were relegated from the English Premier League on Sunday with one game to go after a 0-4 defeat at Crystal Palace. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the result, while sending Hull City down, also secured top-flight survival for Crystal Palace. Marco Silva’s side went behind after a shocking error just two minutes and 11 seconds into a game they needed to win.

