EPL: New champions celebrate title with 7-goal thriller

Chelsea FC celebrated their English Premier League title triumph with a hard-earned 4-3 victory over Watford on Monday at Stamford Bridge. Antonio Conte and his players were able to take the acclaim on a lap of honour after the final whistle in an ill-tempered but thrilling encounter. But they were made to work for the win by a fired-up and physical Watford.

