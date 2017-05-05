Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EPL: Wenger, Mourinho renew rivalry

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho continue one of the most poisonous and one-sided rivalries in English football when Arsenal host Manchester United on Sunday. A fixture that once enjoyed the cachet of a heavyweight title fight – and often resembled one on the pitch as England’s preeminent teams slugged it out – has been relegated […]

The post EPL: Wenger, Mourinho renew rivalry appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.