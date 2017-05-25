Pages Navigation Menu

Equatorial Guinea joins OPEC

May 25, 2017

Africa’s third-biggest oil producer, Equatorial Guinea, has been accepted as a new member of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), a source close to the country’s oil minister told a Reuters on Thursday. Equatorial Guinea said in January it was seeking to become OPEC’s 14th member and the sixth from Africa, an addition …

