Erdogan says Turkey cannot lift state of emergency until fully calm

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday Turkey could not lift a state of emergency imposed in the aftermath of a failed coup in July 2016 until the country was completely calm. “We cannot lift the rule of emergency unless everything reaches peace and welfare,” Erdogan told a meeting of business leaders in Istanbul. He said…

The post Erdogan says Turkey cannot lift state of emergency until fully calm appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

