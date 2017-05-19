Pages Navigation Menu

Erdogan says Turkey cannot lift state of emergency until fully calm

Posted on May 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday Turkey could not lift a state of emergency imposed in the aftermath of a failed coup in July 2016 until the country was completely calm. “We cannot lift the rule of emergency unless everything reaches peace and welfare,” Erdogan told a meeting of business leaders in Istanbul. He said…

