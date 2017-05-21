Pages Navigation Menu

Erdogan to return to Turkey’s ruling party as its chairman – Daily Mail

Erdogan to return to Turkey's ruling party as its chairman
ISTANBUL (AP) – Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party on Sunday kicked off a congress to re-elect President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as its chairman after last month's referendum. Erdogan will return to lead the party he co-founded after Sunday's …
Turkey's Erdogan prepares to regain leadership of party he foundedReuters
Erdogan to Exploit New Rules to Take Control of Ruling PartyBreitbart News
Fight against terror groups goes on, PM tells AK PartyAnadolu Agency

