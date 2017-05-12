Erdogan-Trump talks chance to fix Syria disagreement – Turkish PM – Channel NewsAsia
Erdogan-Trump talks chance to fix Syria disagreement – Turkish PM
Next week's meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will be an opportunity to "correct the mistake" of the U.S. decision to arm Kurdish YPG fighters in Syria, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said. Turkish Prime …
