ERGP: FG begins development of implementation roadmap – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

The Federal Government has commenced the process of developing a detailed implementation roadmap of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP). The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma, made the disclosure at …
