ERGP: FG begins development of implementation roadmap – NTA News
|
NTA News
|
ERGP: FG begins development of implementation roadmap
NTA News
The Federal Government has commenced the process of developing a detailed implementation roadmap of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP). ergp. The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma, made the disclosure …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!