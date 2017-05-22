ERGP Implementation Lies With The Lead MDAs – Udoma

By Mbakaan Kwen, Abuja

The Ministry of Budget and National Planning yesterday in Abuja held a dialogue session with permanent secretaries and director generals of parastatals on the implementation process of the Nigerian Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (NERGP).

Speaking at the event, the honourable minister of budget and national planning, Sen.Udoma Udo Udoma said the aim of the session is to ensure all heads of MDAs understands the vision, principles, objectives and key execution priorities of the ERGP and internalize them for a speedy implementation process.

He further explained that inputs and outcome from the meeting would be integrated into the implementation stage to create a synergy amongst the heads of MDAs.

Nigeria is known for making good plans but the problem it has always faced is that of implementation.

“To achieve this fundamental change, we must first focus on our priorities, establish clear accountability, set targets and develop detailed action plans, mobilize and allocate resources to priorities and finally set up delivery units to monitor and drive progress,” he said.

Reacting at the event, the head of service Mrs. Winnifred Oyo-Ita said the implementation of the ERGP rests on the shoulders of the public service. “This is because the public service does the day to day work of the federation of government. Whatever the public service does, if it is not effective, it cannot move the private sector and the economy at large to anywhere,” she said.

She appealed to heads of MDAs not to use the space for blame or find avenues that will make the implementation of the ERGP halt.

