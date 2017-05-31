Ernesto Valverde vows to make Barcelona “greater” at his unveiling

New Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde, has vowed to lead the club to greater heights. Valverde will sign his two-year contract on Thursday, after being confirmed as Luis Enrique’s successor at the Nou Camp. The former Athletic Bilbao coach played for Barca for two years between 1988 and 1990 and is determined to keep entertaining supporters. […]

