ERP Software Giant SAP Introduces Blockchain as a Service Offering

SAP, the enterprise IT solutions provider has officially become part of the blockchain bandwagon after it announced the launch of its Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) offering. The company, which recently joined the Hyperledger project alongside IBM, Intel and other big technology, financial and banking institutions introduced the new solution at a recently held annual … Continue reading ERP Software Giant SAP Introduces Blockchain as a Service Offering

The post ERP Software Giant SAP Introduces Blockchain as a Service Offering appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

