Escapee condemned prisoner recaptured

A condemned prisoner, Rabi Ismail who escaped from lawful custody in Hadejia prison on the 16th December 2011 has been recaptured by the Intelligent Unit of the Nigerian Prisons Service with the support of men of the State Security Service. Francis Enobore, the Public Relations Officer of the Prisons Service said in a statement that the prisoner was sentenced to death by hanging for culpable homicide by a High Court in Kano on the 5th of January, 2005. He added that she was subsequently held in Kaduna Central Prison from where she was transferred to Hadejia prison before she escaped about 6 years ago.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

