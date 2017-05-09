Ese Eriata Reveals real age by Sharing Image of Birth Certificate Online

Nigerian actress, commercial model, singer, comedienne, beauty queen and make-up artist Ese Eriata was one of the fake ex-Big Brother Naija 2017 housemates who was inserted into the house to rattle the housemates competitively. Recently, there had been a bit of a controversy about the authenticity of her age as some people actually accused her…

The post Ese Eriata Reveals real age by Sharing Image of Birth Certificate Online appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

