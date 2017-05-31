Esin urges Iheanacho to quit Man City

Ex-Nigeria international, Etim Esin, says Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho needs a move away from Manchester City to a club where he will have a regular playing time.

Iheanacho has been linked with a transfer opportunities recently, with clubs in the Premier League and in the German Bundesliga showing interest.

A few days ago, Sky Sports reported that West Ham had put in a bid for his services.

Esin, a member of the Flying Eagles squad to the 1987 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, posited that the attacking options at City, should influence Iheanacho’s decision to move to another club.

“Iheanacho has to go to where he will be playing regularly,” Esin.

“I learnt West Ham are interested in him. If he will get enough playing time there good for him. when a player plays then he has confidence.

“At Manchester City, (Sergio) Aguero is there, you have Gabriel Jesus. And I think the club might still want to bring in another striker despite the fact that Iheanacho is still in the team. So I feel he needs where he will be a regular player.”

Commenting on the situation of other Nigerian players as the summer transfer window draws close, Esin said: “For Ahmed Musa, things didn’t really happen for him at Leicester this season. But I think he should be given another season to try and improve.

“For the other Nigerian players in the Premier League, I think they are okay where they are. (Alex) Iwobi is okay at Arsenal, (Victor) Moses is doing well in Chelsea.”

