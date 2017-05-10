Eskom-Tegeta deal a ‘cut and paste’ job – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Eskom-Tegeta deal a 'cut and paste' job
Times LIVE
The PricewaterhouseCooper report into the Eskom/Tegeta deal states that the contract had been poorly formatted. File photo. Image by: MARK WESSELS. The multi-billion rand coal supply contract between Eskom and Gupta-owned firm Tegeta was "hastily …
Parly told of irregularities in Eskom, Gupta-owned company contract
Eskom's Gupta-linked Tegeta deal flouted procedure
Parliament: Eskom Approached Gupta-Owned Tegeta About A Coal Deal Before It Was Even Licensed
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!