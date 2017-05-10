Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Eskom-Tegeta deal a ‘cut and paste’ job – Times LIVE

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Eskom-Tegeta deal a 'cut and paste' job
Times LIVE
The PricewaterhouseCooper report into the Eskom/Tegeta deal states that the contract had been poorly formatted. File photo. Image by: MARK WESSELS. The multi-billion rand coal supply contract between Eskom and Gupta-owned firm Tegeta was "hastily …
Parly told of irregularities in Eskom, Gupta-owned company contractEyewitness News
Eskom's Gupta-linked Tegeta deal flouted procedureNews24
Parliament: Eskom Approached Gupta-Owned Tegeta About A Coal Deal Before It Was Even LicensedHuffington Post South Africa (blog)

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.