Molefe’s days at Eskom numbered – Independent Online

Molefe's days at Eskom numbered
Johannesburg – Brian Molefe's time at the helm of power utility Eskom could be over soon, if Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown listens to the ANC this time around. The party's national executive committee instructed Brown to reverse his …
