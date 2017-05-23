Etebo, Onyekuru, Echiejile, NPFL stars land in Corsica for Eagles friendly – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Etebo, Onyekuru, Echiejile, NPFL stars land in Corsica for Eagles friendly
The first batch of Super Eagles players have touched down in Corsica, ahead of Friday's international friendly. According to the official Twitter handle of the team, the 12 players have arrived at the Best Western Hotel in Ajaccio Amiraute, where they …
