Ethereum Price Technical Analysis –$100 in ETH/USD A Point Away
Key Highlights There was a continuation of the uptrend as ETH price moved above the $96 level against the US Dollar. There are two important bullish trend lines with support at $92 formed on the hourly chart (ETH/USD, data feed via SimpleFX). The price traded as high as $99.59, and was just shy of the … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis –$100 in ETH/USD A Point Away
The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis –$100 in ETH/USD A Point Away appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!