Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD is Progressively Bullish

Key Highlights There were continuous gains in ETH price, as it moved above the $178 resistance against the US Dollar. There is a steep bullish trend line with support at $181 formed on the hourly chart (ETH/USD, data feed via SimpleFX). On the upside, the pair may soon break the $191 resistance for more gains … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD is Progressively Bullish

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD is Progressively Bullish appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC.

