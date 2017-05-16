Ethiopia activist guilty of terrorism for Facebook posts – News24
Ethiopia activist guilty of terrorism for Facebook posts
News24
Addis Ababa – A judge in Ethiopia's capital on Tuesday found a former opposition spokesperson guilty of encouraging terrorism with a series of anti-government Facebook posts. Yonatan Tesfaye was arrested in December 2015 after writing on the social …
Ethiopian politician Yonatan Tesfaye guilty of terror charge
