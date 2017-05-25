Ethiopia: Court Jails Former Opposition PR Head to Six Years and Six Months for Facebook Posts – AllAfrica.com
AllAfrica.com
Ethiopia: Court Jails Former Opposition PR Head to Six Years and Six Months for Facebook Posts
Addis Ababa — The Federal High court fourth criminal bench has today sentenced Yonatan Tesfaye, social media activist and former public relations head of the opposition Blue Party to six years and three months in jail. In its ruling this morning, the …
