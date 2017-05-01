Ethiopia is facing a killer drought. But it’s going almost unnoticed. – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
Ethiopia is facing a killer drought. But it's going almost unnoticed.
Washington Post
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — The announcement by the United Nations in March that 20 million people in four countries were teetering on the edge of famine stunned the world and rammed home the breadth of the humanitarian crisis faced by so many in 2017.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!