Ethiopia jails opposition politician for six years over Facebook post – StreetInsider.com
|
Information Nigeria
|
Ethiopia jails opposition politician for six years over Facebook post
StreetInsider.com
ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – An Ethiopian court sentenced an opposition politician to six and a half years in prison on Thursday over a series of anti-government comments on Facebook that it said encouraged terrorist acts, his lawyer said. Yonatan Tesfaye …
ETHIOPIA: Politician jailed for six years for Facebook comments
Court sentences politician to six years imprisonment for posting on facebook
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!