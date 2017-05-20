Ethiopia replies EU MPs: Quit criticisms and give ‘constructive support’ – africanews
|
africanews
|
Ethiopia replies EU MPs: Quit criticisms and give 'constructive support'
africanews
The Ethiopian government has formally responded to a resolution passed by Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) condemning the country's human rights situation and what it called 'political persecution.' ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!