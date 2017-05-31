Ethiopia Turns Off Internet to Avoid Exam Leaks, Guardian Says – Bloomberg
|
Bloomberg
|
Ethiopia Turns Off Internet to Avoid Exam Leaks, Guardian Says
Bloomberg
Ethiopia switched off internet access in the country to prevent the leaking of information about school exams, the Guardian reported, without saying how it got the information. There has been no outbound traffic since Tuesday, a London-based newspaper …
Ethiopia imposes 100% internet blackout to protect integrity of exams
Ethiopia turns off internet nationwide as students sit exams
Ethiopia shuts off internet over national exams
