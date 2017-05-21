Ethiopians illegally resident in Saudi refuse gov’t help to return – PM worried – africanews
Ethiopians illegally resident in Saudi refuse gov't help to return – PM worried
Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn has expressed worry over the refusal of nationals illegally resident in Saudi Arabia to return home despite a 90-day amnesty program. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Desalegn said he feared that …
PM Hailemariam Calls On Ethiopians in Saudi to Leave Country Before Amnesty Deadline
